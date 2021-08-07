BitZ Token (BZ) Achieves Market Cap of $21.73 Million

BitZ Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One BitZ Token coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitZ Token has a total market capitalization of $21.73 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of BitZ Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitZ Token has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.83 or 0.00861893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00099595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00041236 BTC.

BitZ Token Profile

BitZ Token (BZ) is a coin. BitZ Token’s total supply is 662,469,685 coins and its circulating supply is 113,002,610 coins. BitZ Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling BitZ Token

