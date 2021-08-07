BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) PT Raised to $14.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCPC. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $819.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

