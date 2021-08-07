Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Trading Up 0.3%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 37,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 54,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGX. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 741,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 391,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 100.8% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 203,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 102,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 47.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43,302 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

