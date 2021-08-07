Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.54.

BLMN stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 608.24%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

