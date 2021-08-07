Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.390-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.50 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.42 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.520-$1.700 EPS.

Shares of BCOR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 192,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,111. Blucora has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.55 million, a PE ratio of -1,575.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCOR shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

