Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.520-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.77 million.Blucora also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.52-$1.70 EPS.

Shares of BCOR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 192,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.00. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1,575.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

