BMO Capital Markets Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $669.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $625.00 to $669.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $665.25.

Shares of REGN traded up $8.39 on Friday, hitting $610.86. 1,135,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,460. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.66. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $640.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,535,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,241 shares of company stock worth $78,451,402. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

