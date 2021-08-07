BMO Capital Markets Lowers Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target to C$5.75

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.

RSI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Shares of RSI opened at C$5.49 on Thursday. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$568.42 million and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.80.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$215.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$148,973.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$295,392.68. Also, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$295,635.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,354 shares in the company, valued at C$871,260.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.