BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Raised to €52.00 at Berenberg Bank

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.03.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $32.01. 121,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,822. The stock has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

