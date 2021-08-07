Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $134,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $138,000.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $138,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $136,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $144,680.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $133,920.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.13. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.