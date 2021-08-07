Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$1.50 at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.55 to C$1.95 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, raised shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.44.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of BDRBF opened at $1.37 on Friday. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.