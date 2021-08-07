Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$2.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.80 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDRBF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.55 to C$1.95 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. upgraded shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.44.

BDRBF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.37. 3,350,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,651. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

