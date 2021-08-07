Bondly (BONDLY) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bondly has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $306,089.89 and approximately $78,378.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00055399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.37 or 0.00859089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00099852 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00041082 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

