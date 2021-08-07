BonusCloud (BXC) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.24 million and $17,940.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00055824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.00874043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00099858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00041071 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

