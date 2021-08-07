Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $3,100.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,470.42.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,182.98 on Thursday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 34.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

