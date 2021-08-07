BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for BorgWarner in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BWA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,909 shares of company stock worth $2,373,833. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

