BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.2-15.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.17 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.400 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,849,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,870. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.12.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.93.
In related news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,254.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,909 shares of company stock worth $2,373,833. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BorgWarner Company Profile
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
