BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.2-15.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.17 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,849,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,870. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.12.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.93.

In related news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,254.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,909 shares of company stock worth $2,373,833. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.