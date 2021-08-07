BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.2-15.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.17 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.400 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.93.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.54. 2,849,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $512,692.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,833 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.