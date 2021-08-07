BP (LON:BP) Price Target Increased to GBX 390 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BP (LON:BP) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered BP to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 371.92 ($4.86).

BP stock opened at GBX 307.45 ($4.02) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 309.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £315.25 ($411.88).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

