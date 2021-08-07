Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.94.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $211,920 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $261,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $343,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

