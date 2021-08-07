BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

BWAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

BrainsWay stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $131.44 million, a PE ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 1.27. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,163,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,621,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 555,779 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 45.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 498,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 135.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

