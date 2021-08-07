Bread 24-Hour Volume Hits $751,180.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Bread has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $751,180.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bread has traded up 22% against the dollar. One Bread coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00056349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00893499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00100712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00042143 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

