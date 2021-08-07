Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of BEDU opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bright Scholar Education has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Bright Scholar Education’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

