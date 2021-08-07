Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.350-$7.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.83.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.12. 6,621,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,985,272. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

