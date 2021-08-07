British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of BTI opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 5.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

