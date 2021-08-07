British American Tobacco’s (BTI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BTI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco has an average rating of Buy.

NYSE BTI opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

