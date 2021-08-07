Brokerages Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce sales of $5.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.92 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $18.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.34 billion to $18.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.05 billion to $19.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 900,113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $101.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

