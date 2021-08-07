Brokerages Anticipate FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $257.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will post sales of $257.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.43 million. FireEye posted sales of $238.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FireEye.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter worth about $34,095,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,659 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 211,894 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $67,011,000 after purchasing an additional 232,676 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in FireEye by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 168,778 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FireEye (FEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.