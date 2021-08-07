Brokerages Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $564.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will post sales of $564.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $566.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $563.00 million. Gray Television posted sales of $604.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

GTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,115.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,700 shares of company stock worth $2,410,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 89.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after buying an additional 1,770,507 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 98.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 696,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,655,000 after purchasing an additional 105,476 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 685,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,666. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

