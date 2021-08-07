Brokerages Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Brokerages predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the highest is $1.87 billion. ICON Public reported sales of $701.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.74. The stock had a trading volume of 442,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,323. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.63. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $250.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.