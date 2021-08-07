Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Marriott International posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,483.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 118.59% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.59.

Shares of MAR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.59. 2,099,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,684. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.04. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 133.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $354,414,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,858 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,466,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Marriott International by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,169,000 after purchasing an additional 508,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

