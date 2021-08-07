Brokerages Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Announce Earnings of $4.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce earnings of $4.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.85. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings per share of $4.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $17.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $18.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $22.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.80 to $23.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,207,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after buying an additional 339,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after buying an additional 322,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after buying an additional 303,321 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.86. The stock had a trading volume of 324,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.87. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

