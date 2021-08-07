Brokerages Expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will announce sales of $82.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.20 million to $84.65 million. CAI International reported sales of $75.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year sales of $346.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $354.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $383.64 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $395.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CAI International.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE:CAI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $55.80. The stock had a trading volume of 203,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,005. The stock has a market cap of $968.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52. CAI International has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in CAI International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CAI International by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

