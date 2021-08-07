Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Electronic Arts reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 175.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Shares of EA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.34. 2,401,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.53. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,597,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after buying an additional 1,116,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after buying an additional 1,101,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after buying an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after buying an additional 592,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

