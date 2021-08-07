Brokerages Expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report $433.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $432.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $30.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.21.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McAfee by 142.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of McAfee by 36.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

