Brokerages Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Announce -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.62). Splunk reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Summit Insights upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Splunk by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,827 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $2,500,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,437. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.23.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.