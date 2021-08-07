Brokerages Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Venus Concept posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

VERO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 226,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.51. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

In related news, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 31,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $101,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948 over the last 90 days. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.