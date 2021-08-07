Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) PT at $38.83

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE ASPN traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. 122,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,965. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 39.71% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after buying an additional 55,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

