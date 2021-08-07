Brokerages Set Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT at $1.13

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 price target for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.55 to C$1.95 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,651. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.