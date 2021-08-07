Brokerages Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Target Price at $39.82

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.45.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE CPE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,654. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.47.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

