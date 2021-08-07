Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Price Target at C$33.34

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEED shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of WEED opened at C$24.15 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$18.44 and a 52-week high of C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.74. The firm has a market cap of C$9.49 billion and a PE ratio of -5.14.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.