Brokerages Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target at $14.79

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.29.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE GE traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $104.52. 10,988,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,014,562. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of -38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

