Brokerages Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) PT at $14.89

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.89.

INO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,827.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,648 shares of company stock worth $910,995. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,541,000 after buying an additional 3,272,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $13,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after buying an additional 796,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 570,103 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 399.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 691,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 553,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,017,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,138,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

