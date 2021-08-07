Brokerages Set RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Price Target at €588.67

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €611.89 ($719.87).

RAA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €550.00 ($647.06) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FRA RAA traded down €75.50 ($88.82) during trading on Monday, hitting €954.00 ($1,122.35). The company had a trading volume of 9,889 shares. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €795.48.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

