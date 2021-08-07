Brokerages Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price at $120.90

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,446,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after buying an additional 621,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,090,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.14. 683,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,343. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.03.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

