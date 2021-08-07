Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Price Target at $124.80

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN opened at $125.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $128.50.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 5.68%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $554,073,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after acquiring an additional 411,721 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Waste Connections by 4,397.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 306,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.