Brokers Issue Forecasts for International Game Technology PLC’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

International Game Technology stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 149.62 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,242,000 after buying an additional 1,890,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $24,476,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $22,557,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $15,248,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

