Brokers Offer Predictions for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2021 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

NYSE ZBH opened at $149.00 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.