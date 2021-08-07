Brokers Set Expectations for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.83. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,705,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,116,000 after purchasing an additional 612,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,112,000 after purchasing an additional 517,941 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

