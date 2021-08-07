Brokers Set Expectations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.61 EPS.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.94% and a negative net margin of 308.58%.
Shares of DCPH opened at $31.69 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.
